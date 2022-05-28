SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of INmune Bio, Inc. - INMB

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of INmune Bio, Inc. ("INmune" or the "Company") INMB. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether INmune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2022, INmune issued a press release "announc[ing] that on May 20, 2022, the Company was informed via e-mail communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting additional information around Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) of the newly manufactured XPro1595 (XPro™). As part of the communication, the Agency placed the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate its Phase 2 clinical trial of XPro™ in patients with Alzheimer's Disease (AD) in the U.S. on clinical hold. The FDA indicated they will provide an official clinical hold letter to INmune in approximately 30 days."

On this news, INmune's stock price fell $1.79 per share, or 24.62%, to close at $5.48 per share on May 24, 2022.

