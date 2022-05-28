Grabar Law Office Investigates Potential Claims Against Officers and Directors of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2022) - Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of Synchrony Financial SYF ("Synchrony") on behalf of current long-term stockholders.

On February 11, 2022, the United States District Court of the District of Connecticut denied the Synchrony defendants' motion to dismiss a class action complaint alleging securities fraud related to false or misleading statements defendants made regarding "pushback" from retail partners including Walmart.

If you have held Synchrony Financial shares since at least October 21, 2016, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate.

If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/synchrony-financial-investigation/ or contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085.

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125682