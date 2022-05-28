Luxury Vacation Rental Platform Swish Now Accepting Bitcoin through partnership with NordikCoin

Swish leads in the High End Travel Sector by Accepting Bitcoin Payments
Swish (https://swishmarbella.com) is a luxury rentals platform based in Marbella that offers an exclusive collection of high-end homes. Swish's mission is to open the doors of the most beautiful homes, enabling the global traveler to live countless love stories, without the commitment. Swish has now partnered with licensed Estonian cryptocurrency exchange NordikCoin (https://nordikcoin.com) to offer Bitcoin as a valid payment option for its clients. NordikCoin is operated by OmniMatrix OÜ, fully licensed as a crypto exchange in Estonia since 2019. The new collaboration will allow sunseekers to pay for their luxury vacation rentals using Bitcoin.
The client booking a luxury rental on the Swish platform gets quoted a sum in Bitcoin, at which point the rate is locked until the transaction is completed. As a regulated financial institution with strict license requirements, NordikCoin will oversee the transaction, ensuring it follows the highest KYC and AML standards. This also acts as a safeguarding measure for the client.
"We are happy to set a new standard in the luxury vacation rental market," says Karen Ayat Issa, CEO of Swish Marbella.
"We believe Bitcoin can have a transformative effect on global commerce; especially in the high-end market. At Swish, a typical lease is between 10,000 to 100,000 EUR per week. These are large transactions which often take days to clear and create sizable transaction costs for our clients. Here, Bitcoin serves a clear purpose, by offering fast, seamless international payments. What's more, with the recent influx of Bitcoin millionaires, it's an interesting market opportunity for us."
David De Marco, CEO of NordikCoin's parent company OmniMatrix, is also enthusiastic about the deal: "We are ecstatic to be working together with a company like Swish. They are best in what they do; offering luxury rentals to a global audience. We are really impressed with what they have managed to build in a short period of time and look forward to opening up the Bitcoin market together for international high-end travelers."
The Swish-NordikCoin agreement officially starts 1st of June and is available for all new and present customers of Swish.
Press contact:
Karen Ayat Issa
Co-founder and CEO
karen@swishmarbella.com
