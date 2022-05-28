Costway Announces Tempting Rewards, Services, and Offers for Its Third Costway Day Anniversary

Costway, which is a leading online household supplier brand, has announced big offers and interesting events to celebrate its third Costway Day anniversary. The event features tons of offers for Costway Plus customers, access to exclusive Costway services, and even a live shopping stream with higher discounts.
The online store hosts a dedicated Costway Day annually with tons of discounts and other events. This year, the Costway Day anniversary event will last from May 27 to June 8, 2022. The brand has already announced numerous online events that its customers can access to collect several coupon codes.
During the Costway Day event, customers can access the premium Costway Plus plan for just $49.99 instead of its standard price of $69.99. The VIP members will get a $50 coupon, two $40 coupons, and a $30 coupon. Customers can also access exclusive Costway services for free, including a quick refund, unconditional returns and refunds in 30 days, and a 365-day warranty on its products.
Besides that, the Costway website will also hold an interesting live-stream event for its customers on June 5-8, 2022. Customers can watch their favorite products in real-time and also access coupon codes with high discounts.
"We are extremely excited for the third anniversary of the Costway Day event and have so many things planned for our customers," said Jerry Xia, the general manager of Costway. "From access to our exclusive services to interesting live shopping streams and high discounts to Costway Plus benefits, there is something for everyone at the Costway Day 2022 event."
The Costway Day countdown event has already been started on its website, which will lead to the Costway Day Super Live event on June 5. Customers can simply visit the Costway website to browse and access these tempting discounts and partake in numerous events.
About Costway
The story of Costway began in 2008 when the brand started as a household supplier retailer on Amazon and eBay. By providing high-quality products and thoughtful services, Costway became one of the most well-known online shopping websites for household supplies in 2016. Costway aims to inspire people to build their best home irrespective of their budget, taste, or requirements. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality and stylish home products at affordable rates and a promise of exceptional after-sales services.
For more information, visit www.costway.com
Media Contact
Jerry Xia
Costway
marketing@costway.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.