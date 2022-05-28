ñol

PCT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. and Encourages PCT Shareholders to Contact the Firm

by Newsfile, Benzinga Contributor
May 28, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating PureCycle Technologies, Inc. PCT on behalf of the company's long-term investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether PureCycle and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions, thereby causing harm to the company's long-term investors.

Current PureCycle shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/purecycle-technologies-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 - 1740
(484) 229 - 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125674

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases