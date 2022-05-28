LBank Exchange Will List TEAK COIN (TEAK) on May 30, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list TEAK COIN (TEAK) on May 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TEAK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 30, 2022.
LBank x TEAK
As a nature community coin built on Ethereum, TEAK COIN (TEAK) brings energy and ideas of the crypto community to the global audience with a unique style. The TEAK token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 30, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing TEAK COIN
TEAK COIN is a token built on Ethereum blockchain that reaches a high monetary level and fair tokenomics. As a nature community coin, TEAK COIN brings energy and ideas of the crypto community to the global audience with a unique style, and aims to be the newest and hottest community coin hitting the market. Created on May 20th, 2022, TEAK COIN will focus on global listing campaigns, trading events and giveaways, and will develop staking programs through launched exchanges.
The support, development and marketing team members of TEAK COIN all work together with a shared goal, which is to develop and grow the TEAK COIN ecosystem. Originally founded by a 1-person team, the TEAK COIN team has since expanded into 8+ community managers with expertise in marketing and development, and it continues to grow rapidly.
About TEAK Token
Based on ERC-20, TEAK has a total supply of 8 quadrillion (i.e. 8,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 6 quadrillion tokens are supplied for circulation. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 30, 2022, investors who are interested in the TEAK COIN investment can easily buy and sell TEAK token on LBank Exchange by then.
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
