AREV Life Sciences issues retention warrants

VANCOUVER, BC / TheNewswire / May 27, 2022 / AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. AREV AREVF ("AREV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the issuance of the retention warrant offering as announced April 8, 2022.

AREV is pleased to announce a retention warrant offering to its senior management of Mike Withrow, CEO, and Kevin Phelps, COO. Each of the retention warrants are being sold to the purchase price of $0.05 per retention share purchase warrant and exercisable at $0.23 per common share during a term of 4 years from the date of closing of the retention warrant offering. The exercise of such warrant shall be subject to the occurrence of the following events:

ITEM PERCENTAGE/# of Warrants Exercisability Provision in regard of the Warrant Holder i. 20% Signing of Executive Consulting Agreement ii. 15% Conclusion of one year of Employment iii. 15% Conclusion of two years of Employment iv. 15% Conclusion of three years of Employment vi. 35% Completion of any two of pre-established strategic initiatives. "Completion" is to be defined as a closed deal in which all parties have executed final agreements and the Company has taken ownership of any assets or funds. All agreements must be approved by the CSE and agree with all governing regulations. Any agreement deemed to be outside of the regulations will be deemed to have not completed.

Insiders of the Company participation in the foregoing offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, arevlifesciences@gmail.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit www.arevlifesciences.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow

CEO & Director

About AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV is an early-stage life science discovery enterprise dedicated to delivering solutions to public health through discovery, collaborations in the life science industry, and pathogen remediation. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for related neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations human nutrition including the late-stage development of a Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and an Enteral Formula targeting the long-term effects of chronic infection. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

