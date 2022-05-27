Jeremy McGilvrey agency announces how the rapid acceleration of AI and data science has transformed online marketing and how the agency actively uses it for their clients

Jeremy McGilvrey agency believes the future isn't coming, it's here. Specifically, the digital marketing agency argues that advancements in AI and data science under the context of conversion rate optimization, (known as CRO) have been disrupted for over a decade due to the pandemic and an ever-increasing demand for digital transformation.

Today, Jeremy McGilvrey agency incorporates this new era of science fact, including advanced metrics, tracking, AI and machine learning into their rigorous process for their clients - as they transform their digital presence, noting:

"The typical business owner views their website or sales funnel as a static tool. What they don't understand is for the select few that do it right, there is a vast amount of data engineering embedded into every button, link, and text that has been reverse engineered to capture attention, generate trust, and compel behavior. Those who don't get ahead of this now will pay the ultimate price of reduced market share, poor client acquisition, and diminishing bottom lines."

Jeremy McGilvrey agency believes the future acceleration of these tools will continue to reward business owners and marketers who not only have access to rich data - but are able to deploy it strategically across their entire business.



The benefits, to name a few, include traffic optimization, customer and target market segmentation, advanced lead scoring, and instantaneous interactions based on insights into customer behaviors, preferences, and even future modeling.

An example of the digital marketing agency's commitment to staying ahead of the AI and data science curve comes from the development of their proprietary tool, ROI Website and Sales Funnel Calculators.



These cutting-edge calculators were developed with a team of high-profile data engineers to help business owners calculate the return on investment, or ROI, of various strategies. These include lead sales funnels, webinar sales funnels, free plus shipping sales funnels, and high ticket offers down to the last cent.

Today, Jeremy McGilvrey Houston-based agency stands out with an incredible track record that includes an Ivy League Graduate certification from Harvard University, bestselling books, multiple awards, and being frequent contributors to notable publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc., and The Huffington Post.

Jeremy McGilvrey agency believes the future will only get brighter due to the arrival and unique competitive advantages of advanced AI and data science for them and their worldwide clientele.

To find Jeremy McGilvrey's digital marketing agency, visit: https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com.

