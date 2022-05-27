TV Host and Chef Tregaye Fraser Shares Tips on Entertaining on TipsOnTV



Chef Tregaye Fraser Shares Her BBQ & Grilling Hacks

Chef Fraser Prepares for the Summer Grilling season





Celebrate Summer with barbecue and enjoy the culinary art that embraces the spirit of friends, family and fun. Chef Tregaye Fraser has tips to bring fun and creativity to Summer foods.

MUST HAVES AT ANY BARBEQUE

Every great barbeque starts with snacks. Tregaye's favorite snack is Wonderful Pistachios No Shells that come in tasty varieties, including Chili Roasted, Honey Roasted, BBQ, and Sea Salt and Vinegar. Or, opt for the classic Roasted & Salted and Roasted Lightly Salted for just a touch of salt. Use them in recipes like a Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ Crusted Chicken. Wonderful Pistachios just add so much flavor to everything, and they are the highest protein snack nuts, with 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. It is a must-have for the Barbeque season. For more information, visit www.wonderfulpistachios.com

GRILLING SOMETHING SPECIAL

Seafood can be a showstopper on the grill and choosing seafood from Alaska guarantees that it is wild, sustainable, and full of flavor. Grilling brings out the natural flavor of Alaska seafood, like wild salmon from Alaska, which is sustainably harvested and in season throughout the summer. Alaska salmon can be easily grilled directly over the flame, in tin foil or on a wood plank with simple seasonings, rubs or marinades. Here is a grilling hack: salmon is done cooking when the fillet just starts turning opaque. Look to seafood from Alaska whenever shopping for fish. For more information, visit www.alaskaseafood.org.

SERVING SUGGESTIONS FOR A GREAT BARBEQUE

For a more environmentally friendly summer gathering, check out the infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup. The Ball Aluminum Cup is a sustainable solution for your summer gatherings. In fact, it can be used, recycled, and put back on a store shelf in just 60 days. It is the perfect option for serving everyone's favorite drinks at any picnic or barbeque. Lightweight, sturdy, cool to the touch, the recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup provides an elevated drinking experience. Pick them up on Amazon and retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.ball.com.

CHEF SECRETS FOR SUMMER ENTERTAINING

One secret for a summer get-together is CHI-CHI'S Thick & Chunky Salsa. Start any party off right with delicious salsa. It comes in mild, medium, or hot to fit any preferred heat level, and the garden ripe onions and crisp tomatoes blend perfectly with a nice jolt of spice. When starting with flavorful staples like CHI-CHI'S salsas, everyone will be sure to wow their guests. Find it in the salsa aisle of most Walmart stores, local grocery stores and MexGrocer.com.

