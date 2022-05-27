Whittier Street Health Center to Hold June 25 Men's Health Summit

BOSTON - May 27, 2022 - (

Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high-quality and accessible healthcare and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, will hold its 22nd Annual Men's Health Summit: Building Resiliency, Community, and Hope on Saturday, June 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 1290 Tremont Street, Roxbury.

The annual event raises awareness of the fragile mental health of the Center's patients and youth in general and explores strategies to support mental wellness.

Wes Woodson, author of the international selling book I Have Anxiety (So What?) and a motivational speaker with Minding Your Mind, travels the country inspiring students to feel comfortable talking about mental health.

The Men's Health Summit will also serve as an occasion to recognize several men's health champions from diverse backgrounds during the annual Men's Health Champion Award presentation.

"Speaking openly about mental health issues can be a source of great discomfort for many - and for male youths in particular," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "The goal of our annual Men's Health Summit is to help lessen the stress and distress of these issues and provide methods of support."

"Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood to adolescence through adulthood," said Bob Edwards, Men's Mental Health Ambassador at Whittier Street Health Center. "It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. We look forward to presenting this year's Summit and providing participants with empathy and supportive measures."

For more information, contact events@wshc.org or 617-989-3119. Stay up-to-date at the event webpage at https://www.wshc.org/event/mens-health-summit-focus-on-youth-mental-health/

PR Contact - Nicole Joy Hales, 617-947-7983, nhales@prfirst.com

