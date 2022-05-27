Jimmy Bennett Launches His Online Education Platform Simply Success Academy

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - Jimmy Bennett announces the launch of his online education platform SImply Success Academy. The current education system does not prepare people with the skills to do that. Most people discover what works and what doesn't through trial and error. It doesn't have to be so, as Jimmy Bennett's newly launched Simply Success Academy proves.
Over the years, Jimmy has grown from strength to strength and gained lots of wisdom along the way. Simply Success Academy's mission is to provide financial education in the digital space and provide a firm foundation and support for upcoming entrepreneurs. Besides Jimmy, Simply Success has a group of other industry leaders who are willing and able to walk students through unique challenges in almost any sector.
From travel to forex to crypto, students gain access to hundreds of hours of training that will take them from beginner to advanced expert. Also, Simply Success Academy gives its students a head start in the business world through its affiliate program.
Membership in the Academy grants students access to a thriving community of like-minded individuals from all parts of the world. The Simply Success Academy has members from over 48 countries in the world. Students can access them by subscribing to one of the platform's packages. The support and motivation they will receive will give them the mindset of a winner and help them unlock information no education system could have ever given them. It will also help them create a network of winners.
For Jimmy, this platform is a way of giving back to society and preparing the next group of industry leaders. He is also an international speaker, and most recently, an author. He hopes the program will help change the lives of thousands of students.
Media Details
Website URL: http://www.simplysuccess.academy/
Jimmy Bennett
Email address: Info@simplysuccess.academy
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125628
