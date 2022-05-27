Media Advisory - Tourism Week Returns, May 29-June 4, 2022

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - Tourism Week returns to Canada next week to kickstart the summer travel season. From May 29 to June 4, 2022, communities across Canada will once again be celebrating the beauty of our country - from coast to coast to coast.



The seven-day awareness campaign presented by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) invites private- and public-sector tourism partners in Canada and in key countries abroad to come together to promote Canadian tourism destinations, businesses, and employees.



All members of the media are invited to attend a press conference to officially launch the event.

Press Conference - Tourism Week 2022

Special Guests: The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance &

Beth Potter, President & CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada

Date: Monday May 30, 2022, 10:30 a.m. EST

Location: Outside of the Ottawa Visitor Centre

Address: 90 Wellington St, Ottawa Ontario

Media Contact/RSVP: msimmons@tiac-aitc.ca

After two years of enduring the hardships of the global pandemic, its economic impact, and its polarizing effects on society, TIAC believes that tourism is the best way to demonstrate to the world Canada's values as a nation - resilience, peace, diversity, and inclusivity. Our collective values are needed now more than ever on the global stage.

This year's theme of "Travel now. For work, life, and play!" emphasizes that tourism in Canada is open for business and ready to safely re-welcome travelers from all over the world, whether for pleasure or business.



To celebrate tourism, TIAC is challenging destinations, landmarks, attractions, venues and hotels to light up in green from May 29-June 4 as part of its campaign to raise awareness of the industry's economic, social, and cultural importance in Canada. Business and government leaders across the country will also be sharing videos on their social media to show their support for the industry.

Learn more about Tourism Week 2022 here.





ABOUT TIAC

Established in 1930, the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) advocates on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the sector grow and prosper. A not-for-profit organization, TIAC represents tourism interests at the national level, and its advocacy work involves promoting and supporting policies, programs, and activities that will benefit the sector's growth and development. TIAC's membership reflects partnerships across all industry sectors, as well as provincial, territorial, and regional tourism associations, which enables TIAC to address the full range of issues facing Canadian tourism.

