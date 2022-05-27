Concept Companies Leads Development Efforts on Second Phase for Lacerta Therapeutics in Alachua's Progress District



Lacerta Therapeutics' Phase 2 Expansion in Alachua, Florida.

The Phase 2 expansion of Lacerta Therapeutics will be adjacent to their current building, which was completed in 2020.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - May 27, 2022 - (

)

Concept Companies, a national commercial real estate developer specializing in turnkey projects, announces the commencement of the design and construction of a new 11,961-square-foot laboratory facility for Lacerta Therapeutics, Inc., a gene therapy company. The site will be located adjacent to Lacerta Therapeutics' current location in Alachua, Florida, in Copeland Park, which Lacerta has occupied since 2020.

The facility will house cGMP cleanroom suites, cleanroom support spaces, cGMP warehousing and storage, open laboratories, workstations, offices, conference rooms, and additional building support spaces. The expansion into this second building will be primarily manufacture-focused, which will complement the first facility, which is geared toward research and development.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Brian and his team at Concept Companies," said Dr. Edgar Rodriguez-Lebron, President & CEO of Lacerta Therapeutics. "This customized expansion is indicative of Lacerta's commitment to becoming a leader in adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene-based therapies."

The decision for Lacerta Therapeutics to expand adjacent to its current facility comes on the heels of a rapid surge in biotech and life sciences-based companies in the area. The Progress District, comprised of established areas like Foundation Park, Copeland Park, and Progress Park, is a major draw for companies in the life sciences industry due to its central location and proximity to educational institutions, the University of Florida and Santa Fe College, which are producing a pipeline of talent to support the growth and development of expanding companies. The Progress District also includes the three-time InBIA Incubator of the Year, UF Innovate | Accelerate at Sid Martin Biotech, and the Santa Fe College Perry Center.

"We are thrilled to be able to once again work with Lacerta Therapeutics as they continue to expand their operations," said Brian Crawford, Founder, Owner, and CEO of Concept Companies. "Their growth further solidifies their position as a leader, not only in the Progress District but also in the world of gene therapy as they find solutions to help those facing rare diseases."

About Lacerta Therapeutics:

Lacerta Therapeutics is a gene therapy company that is focused on leveraging its proprietary capsid technology and scalable manufacturing platform to advance adeno-associated virus (AAV) based therapies via three primary approaches: gene replacement, gene modulation, and novel vectorization of antibodies. For more information, visit www.lacertatx.com.

About Concept Companies:

Concept Companies is a national commercial real estate developer providing in-house real estate development, architecture and interiors, civil engineering, construction management, and site work services specializing in turnkey projects. Their relentless commitment to quality and customer service has helped build long-term relationships with clients. They are headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, with a broad portfolio of projects in a variety of industries, including life sciences, healthcare, and education. For more information, please visit www.conceptcompanies.net.

Press Contact for Concept Companies:

Emily Williams, Marketing Manager

marketing@conceptcompanies.net (352) 333-3233, 138

Press Release Service by

Original Source: