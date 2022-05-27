GGPAAS Announces Its First-Class Services That Give Attorneys Expert Advice on How to Advance Their Careers

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - GGPAAS Recruiting is helping attorneys navigate the legal profession and progress in their careers. The firm asks clients who they aspire to be, and then points them in the direction of the firms that will allow them to achieve their full potential. The legal profession has consistently appeared on the list of top-ranking and top-paying jobs in the US today-making it a highly appealing career to pursue. As a result, the sector is seen as always in great demand-widely attributed to key factors like the changing social and economic circumstances and the government's ever-increasing regulatory role.

The employment of attorneys is forecasted to grow by 9 percent from 2020 to 2030-about as fast as the average for all occupations. About 46,000 openings for lawyers are projected each year, on average, and over the decade.

District attorney offices all over the US are currently struggling to recruit and retain lawyers. According to interviews with over a dozen top prosecutors and five state and national prosecutors associations, some are experiencing up to a 16% vacancy rate and a lack of applicants for open jobs. In some cases, staffing shortages are now affecting prosecutors' decisions about whether to bring certain criminal cases to trial, according to the president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York.

However, despite the growing demand for attorneys and legal advocates, the National Association for Law Placement (NALP) has revealed that only 63 percent of law graduates from the class of 2015 obtained full-time, bar passage required employment. This shows that 11 percent of the 2015 graduates were unemployed despite the country's unemployment rate of 5 percent.

As society returns to normality after COVID, GGPAAS provides an alternative approach to finding a new placement as an attorney. By aligning candidates with firms based on attributes beyond professional experience, including specialties, values, and aspirations, it makes sure attorneys are placed where they want to be.

"These are exciting times for pursuing a career in law, but we also have to understand that traditional ways of cold calling or door knocking have long been abandoned. Instead, recruitment now takes on a more modern approach, assisted by newer technologies," Geoff Glass, the founder of GGPAAS, stated. "The job market is robust, and GGPAAS is ready to assist candidates in their quest to find a role that could meet their requirements and needs."

