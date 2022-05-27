Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro Shares Tips to Make Life Easier for Moms on TipsOnTV

When it comes to taking care of business and keeping a watchful eye on the family, mom always knows best. Plus, according to parenting and lifestyle expert Amanda Mushro, the best advice most moms get is usually from other moms. Here are some current trends to help mom around the house.
SUGGESTIONS FOR BATH TIME
Trusted by parents for over 70 years, Baby Magic's washes and lotions are dermatologist recommended and free of sulfates, dyes, parabens, and phthalates. Their Gentle Hair and Body Wash has a tear-free formula that is enriched with nourishing ingredients like Shea Butter to leave any baby's skin feeling soft and clean. Baby Magic lotion with its iconic original scent leaves the skin feeling healthy and soft thanks to its quick absorbing, hypoallergenic, and hydrating formula. For more information, visit babymagic.com.
RELIEVE STRESS FOR A YOUNG MOM
Leapfrog's smart, premium video baby monitors are amazing. They come with a 5- or 7-inch High-Definition Parent Unit Display that lets parents watch remotely on their smartphone with the LeapFrog baby care app, which also features free sleep tips and advice from WeeSleep experts. They also feature smart sensors, including motion, sound, and temperature as well as night vision tech and an adaptive night light. The LF925 was also recently named a 2022 NAPPA Award winner. For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com.
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR RAISING HEALTHIER KIDS
One in 13 children develops food allergies, so nutrition experts agree that introducing allergens early, starting at 4 months, can help prepare babies for a healthier future. Amanda's tip is Ready, Set, Food! It makes introducing the most common food allergens safe and easy, for all families. This is amazing, because it introduces kids to nine of the top allergens, including peanut, egg and milk, over 12 months. Backed by allergists and pediatricians, it is the only early allergen introduction system that delivers the right food allergens at the right time. For more information, visit readysetfood.com
CARING FOR OUR CHILDREN
Soon, school will be out, and everyone needs childcare. Care.com is the one-stop shop to find the trusted and reliable childcare that best suits any family's needs. Whether it is a part-time sitter, full-time nanny, tutor, daycare, or a date-night sitter for a long overdue night out, Care.com has everyone covered. So, get a head start and lock in some summer childcare now for some peace of mind knowing the kids will be in good hands. A premium membership for Care.com is under $40 dollars per month.
