Travelshift Scaling Internationally with New CEO at Helm

Reykjavik, Iceland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2022) - Icelandic travel technology company, Travelshift, specialises in trips to Europe, offering their clients and wanderlusters a convenient and painless experience booking and planning their itinerary.

Travel has always been a lucrative industry, but when COVID-19 shook the world, it brought borders to a close and the once thriving industry crawled to a stop. It would have been one thing for travel agencies to shut their doors and quite another to keep them open, as is with the case of Travelshift.





Travelshift CEO David Stewart

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8510/125260_83eb0223e4917919_001full.jpg

Having won the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 in both Europe and Africa, Travelshift is revitalising the travel industry with their innovative services. Also recognised at Iceland's leading travel agency for four consecutive years, the company is set for exponential growth under the leading hand of David Stewart.

The newly appointed CEO was previously under State Street Global Advisors. He was Global Head of Private Equity at the world's fourth largest asset management company and it is exciting to see how he will bring Travelshift to a whole new level.

"After sitting on the board of Travelshift through the pandemic and seeing how the company managed to flourish despite difficult circumstances, I became convinced that this company had created something unique. When the opportunity arose to join the group, it was impossible not to jump," said the new CEO. "I am extremely excited about the technology that Travelshift has developed and I have faith that it will completely change the way people travel, not only in Iceland but all over the world."

Dave Stewart is keen to make the move from the United States to Iceland, stating that there it was with great excitement and pleasure that he and his wife will be relocating to the headquarters of Travelshift where he will be able to manage the company along with the rest of the team.

Joining him is a group of new executives including Dr. Jakob Ásmundsson who was previously under Straumur Investment Bank and Rapyd Europe. Ásmundsson will be working alongside Stewart as CFO.

Founded in 2012, Travelshift receives more than 2.5 million visitors every month which utilise the services of their 600,000 travel suppliers.

At the very core of Travelshift, the company is at the forefront of making travel accessible and convenient for all. Instead of having to scour the internet for the best value for money deals or most suitable packages, depending on the customer's needs and desires, Travelshift has everything all in one place so that they can book and plan their entire itinerary from within their platform.

From flights down to their tours and dining options, everything can be booked from the platform that Travelshift has developed, Guide to Europe. An easy to use and user-friendly website that anyone can navigate.

The company expects exponential sales in the coming months as travel resumes and Stewart enacts his first line of business, fund raising for international marketing, and to drive even more innovation to stay on top of the travel industry with Travelshift.

