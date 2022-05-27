Quantum Digital Media, Inc., Accepted Into Forbes Agency Council

Quantum Digital Media, Inc. is a minority-owned MarTech and performance agency enabling end-to-end digital transformation. Established in 2016, the company has distinguished itself as a leader in multi-channel performance and advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers. It boasts an impressive client roster that includes Allstate, Progressive, Integrity, Liberty Mutual, Benefyt Technologies, and more. Quantum Digital Media has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
Quantum Digital Media, Inc., was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of their company executives' experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Quantum Digital Media, Inc., into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Quantum Digital Media, Inc., has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help the company reach peak professional influence. Quantum Digital Media, Inc. will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Quantum Digital Media, Inc. will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share their expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Quantum Digital Media, Inc. will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
CEO of Quantum Digital Media, Eliel Joseph, said, "We are excited to join the Forbes Agency Council and the opportunity to engage with our peers in the agency space. Our acceptance into the Forbes Agency Council is a testament to the team of subject matter experts working at Quantum Digital Media." Furthermore, Dr. Anthony Bowen, COO & Chief Digital Officer stated, "Being an exclusive member of the Forbes Agency Council, allows us to engage on a large scale with various members to share industry knowledge that would allow us to adapt success metrics to help drive the company forward."
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT QUANTUM DIGITAL MEDIA INC
Quantum Digital Media Inc is a minority-owned Martech and Adtech media company. To learn more about Quantum, visit theqdm.com
Media Contact: media@theqdm.com
