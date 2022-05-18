Arius Offers Robotics Sponsorship for VEX World Championship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - May 18, 2022 - (

)

Arius has a deep-rooted belief that the next generation will be the future leaders in emerging technology. Because of this belief, they choose to support their local Alabama schools and community. As such, they take great pride in sponsoring high school students who are interested in science and technology. Recently, Arius proudly funded the Pike Road Schools Robotics teams for preparing and competing in the state championships.

Pike Road Schools had five high school teams and one junior high team competing for 2022. Two of the teams, Big Brains and Mechanized Metal, competed in five tournaments throughout the regular season before representing PRS at the VEX Robotics Alabama State Championship, where they earned a spot at the Vex Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

The tournament, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation (REC), is the largest and fastest growing school robotics program globally. Each year, teams of students are tasked with designing and building a robot to play against other teams in an exciting, game-based engineering challenge. Students, with guidance from their teachers and mentors, build innovative robots and compete year-round.

Last week (May 3-12) the World Championship brought together over 3,000 teams from 36 Nations. The Big Brains high school team made it all the way to division semifinals, putting them in the top 40 Alliances out of approximately 820 of the brightest robotics teams from around the world.

Corey Gray, Arius VP of Brand Development, said, "In addition to propelling all the way to the semifinals, Big Brains were also awarded the VEX Worlds Sportsmanship Award, which is a prestigious distinction and honor given only to the team that has earned the respect and admiration of the other teams."

"Technology is moving so fast, and we believe that by developing mechanical and electrical knowledge as well as a solid understanding of computer programming - these students will be the next CEOs of tomorrow's Fintech corporations," says Kevin Carroll, CEO and Founder of Arius.

Austin Ohliger, COO at Arius, responded, "On behalf of Arius, Congratulations to the Pike Road High School Robotics Team. You can count on us for our continued support to push forward on your quest for innovation in tomorrow's technology."

Learn more about the Vex Robotics World Championship @ https://www.roboticseducation.org/vex-robotics-world-championship/

Arius is about changing not only how consumers buy online, but also how it can improve their lives. They focus on innovative, high-tech consumer services that are unmistakably superior to anything on the market today. Their cutting-edge digital properties are changing the world and forcing competitors to re-imagine the entire landscape. For more information on Arius, visit www.ariusgroup.com or email media@ariusgroup.com.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: