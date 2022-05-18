Bitcoin Depot® ATMs Now in 2,000 Circle K Stores

ATLANTA - May 18, 2022 - (

Bitcoin Depot, the world's largest cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia, announced today that Bitcoin Depot ATMs are now installed in more than 2,000 Circle K stores across the United States and Canada. These newest additions add to Bitcoin Depot's more than 7,000 Bitcoin ATMs located at convenience stores in cities across North America.

Circle K and Bitcoin Depot first announced their exclusive partnership in July 2021 amid a boom in cryptocurrency interest and transactions. As of March 2022, Bitcoin Depot has launched more than 2,000 Bitcoin ATMs at Circle K locations across the United States and 130 Bitcoin ATMs at Circle K stores in Canada. The partnership with the retail giant and Bitcoin Depot marks a first-of-its-kind deal between a major retailer and a cryptocurrency ATM company.

CEO Brandon Mintz said about the milestone, "Our motto here at Bitcoin Depot is to bring Bitcoin to the masses. Achieving this goal involves partnering with leaders in the convenience store industry like Circle K, who are globally known for their standard of customer service and retail excellence. We're excited about our partnership with Circle K and the more than 2,000 Bitcoin ATM machines available in Circle K stores."

"At Circle K, we are passionate about making our customers' lives a little easier every day, and we are continually looking at ways to enhance their experience in our stores and be their favorite stop for a growing range of needs and occasions," said Denny Tewell, Senior Vice President Global Merchandise and Procurement at Circle K. "Our partnership with Bitcoin Depot further builds on this commitment, giving our brand an important, early presence in the fast-growing cryptocurrency marketplace as a convenient destination where customers can buy Bitcoin."

Founded in 2016 by CEO and President Brandon Mintz, Bitcoin Depot's reputation as the leader in the Bitcoin ATM industry continues to spread with the company's entry onto the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in both 2020 and 2021, and its certification as a "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work Institute. Bitcoin Depot makes it easy to buy Bitcoin in a matter of minutes at any one of its convenient ATM machine locations across North America. Visit one of the thousands of BTM locations located at a Circle K to get started.

