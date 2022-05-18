PRNEWS.IO Will Participate in the Startup and Tech Conference Latitude59

Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - PRNEWS.IO, the largest sponsored content marketplace, will participate in the Latitude59s panel discussion about e-residency on the 20th of May 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia.
Latitude59 is an Estonian flagship startup and tech conference bringing together startup founders, industry experts, investors, government representatives, and more. Latitude59 is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022. The conference, to be held from 19-20 May in Tallinn, will be attended by over 400 startup representatives and investors from all over the world.
This year's conference agenda includes founder story presentations, panel discussions on business topics and experiences, mentoring opportunities, and expert presentations on sales, marketing, product, and engineering topics.
Alexander Storozhuk, Founder of PRNEWS.IO
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8444/124535_6f73f9d5542e6a3a_001full.jpg
Alexander Storozhuk, PRNEWS.IO founder, will take part in the discussion "E-Residency - resiliency in the face of adversity" on Friday, 20th of May. Alexander is a Ukrainian e-Resident who founded the world's first sponsored content online store, PRNEWS.IO.
Latitude59 is a flagship Estonian startup and tech event, taking place in May every year. The goal of the conference is to bring together innovators and startup entrepreneurs in Tallinn, to meet angel investors, VCs, and those supporting the global expansion of companies 300 km on either side of Latitude59.
PRNEWS.IO is an Eastern European startup based on a mission to use big data for predictable brand communications with people through media stories. It is the world's first and largest fixed-price media-sponsored content marketplace. PRNEWS.IO operates in Estonia and has a development office in Ukraine. The company is also a service provider of the Estonian digital citizenship program - e-Residency.
Contact:
Ksenia Reznikova
pr@prnews.io
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124535
