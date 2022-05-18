Polygon and Orbs Launch New DeFi.Org Accelerator Program

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Polygon, the leading blockchain development platform offering sustainable Web3 infrastructure, is accelerating its growth across decentralized finance. Polygon explores exciting opportunities with DeFi.org, a community-led decentralized finance accelerator, and Orbs, a Layer 3 blockchain infrastructure project.

Polygon and DeFi.org announced the launch of a new DeFi accelerator program. It is a special round for the DeFi.org team as the focus shifts to projects incorporating key technologies and infrastructure. this round will see the development of projects using Polygon's L2 capabilities and Orbs' L3 infrastructure.

Focusing on Layer 2 + 3 DeFi applications is the next step for builders passionate about developing on Ethereum. The network has a substantial technology stack to tap into. Polygon provides the scalability Ethereum needs, and Orbs introduces smart contract enhancement in ways not possible before. DeFi applications leveraging Ethereum's security, Polygon's scaling, and Orbs' layer 3 capabilities will be at the frontier of next-generation decentralized finance innovation.

All DeFi.org accelerator round participants are required to build on Polygon. However, those that pay attention to utilizing Orbs' L3 infrastructure will be subject to special consideration. Orbs offers a dedicated L3 enhancement layer operating in conjunction with EVM-based L1s and L2s. Moreover, it enriches any EVM smart contract's capabilities, introducing more opportunities for exotic ideas.

Participants in this upcoming DeFi.org accelerator round will receive various benefits, including funding opportunities, mentorship, and market exposure. Additionally, DeFi.org will provide a liquidity injection for promising projects and a feature on the DeFi.org website and other selected venues on launch.

Teams and developers can submit their projects to the DeFi.org accelerator today using the Application Form or email to accelerator@defi.org. Anonymous applications are welcome, although they will be reviewed carefully.

All participation is subject to the DeFi.org accelerator T&C, found here.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 1.6B+ total transactions processed, 142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

About DeFi.org

The DeFi.org accelerator is dedicated to supporting research, development of open-source software, and community engagement sponsored by the Orbs project. The accelerator looks for projects that are built on the principles of fair distribution, community ownership, innovation, responsible approach to risk, sustainable economics and composability with the broader ecosystem.

Participants get a variety of benefits, including mentorship, funding opportunities, and market exposure.

Learn more at https://defi.org/

About Orbs

Orbs is a public blockchain infrastructure executed by a decentralized network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs' unique features designed for interoperability with EVM-compatible blockchains, together with its decentralized network of nodes, allow it to be set up as a separate execution layer ("L3") operating to enhance the capabilities of EVM smart contracts. By working in conjunction with other L1 and L2 solutions as part of a tiered blockchain stack, Orbs opens up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for DeFi, NFT, Metaverse and GameFi.

For more information, please visit the website, or join the communities below.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124529