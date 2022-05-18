Wilson Learning Selected as a Top 25 Sales Training Company by Selling Power for 10th Consecutive Year

EDINA, Minn. - May 18, 2022 - (

)

Wilson Learning Worldwide announced today that it was selected by Selling Power as one of the 2022 Top 25 Sales Training Companies that excel in helping sales leaders improve the performance of their sales teams. For more than 55 years, Wilson Learning has equipped salespeople, sales leaders, and sales enablement and support professionals with strategies, tools, and approaches to advance sales performance and achieve business results.



According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is more important than ever. The economy has shifted significantly due to inflation, COVID-19, the war in the Ukraine, shortages in supply and the emergence of new learning technologies.



"Sales training companies had to adjust in the last year," says Gschwandtner. "Each of the sales training companies included on this list was able to pivot quickly to deliver best-in-class, engaging sales training both virtually and in person. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals and decrease onboarding time in a highly challenging economy."



The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year's list were:

1. Depth and breadth of training offered

2. Innovative offerings (specific training courses, methodology or delivery methods)

3. Contributions to the sales training market

4. Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working.



"We are honored to be recognized by Selling Power as a Top 25 Sales Training Company for the 10th consecutive year," said Ed Emde, President of Wilson Learning Corporation. "This recognition validates our approach of customer intimacy and flexibility, and our capability to ensure our clients' sales organizations and salespeople are systematically enabled to adapt to today's hybrid selling environment, deepen their customer relationships, and achieve their growth goals."



To learn more, contact Wilson Learning at www.WilsonLearning.com or 800.328.7937.

About Wilson Learning



Wilson Learning Worldwide is a global leader in human performance improvement solutions for the Global 2000, Fortune 500, and emerging organizations worldwide. Serving clients in 50 countries and incorporating 30 languages, the company creates synergy between people and business strategy through an extensive range of world-class solutions in sales, leadership, and individual effectiveness. Wilson Learning is committed to aligning solutions with clients' priorities to increase performance impact and drive business results.



About Selling Power



In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: