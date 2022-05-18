Grabar Law Office Investigates Potential Claims Against Officers and Directors of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - A federal securities fraud class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Arqit Quantum Inc. alleging that Defendants made misleading statements about Arqit's business because: (1) Arqit's proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards of for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit's proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit; and (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger.
On April 18, 2022, The Wall Street Journal (the "WSJ") published an article entitled, "British Encryption Startup Arqit Overstates Its Prospects, Former Staff and Others Say." The WSJ article stated, in part: "When the company secured its Nasdaq listing last autumn, its revenue consisted of a handful of government grants and small research contracts, and its signature product was an early-stage prototype unable to encrypt anything in practical use, according to [former employees and other people familiar with the company]." Further, "[t]he encryption technology the company hinges on-a system to protect against next-generation quantum computers-might never apply beyond niche uses, numerous people inside and outside the company warned, unless there were a major overhaul of internet protocols." On this news, the price of Arqit stock fell over 17%.
Current Arqit shareholders who have held shares of Arqit stock ARQQ ARQQW, f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. ("Centricus") CENH CENHU CENHW since at least on or before September 7, 2021 can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate.
If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, please fill out the form provided at https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/arqit-quantum-investigation/ or contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085.
Attorney Advertising Disclaimer
These materials have been prepared by the Grabar Law Office for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. This information is not intended to create, and receipt of it does not constitute, an attorney-client relationship. Prior results referred to in these materials do not guarantee or suggest a similar result in other matters.
Contact:
Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.
Grabar Law Office
One Liberty Place
1650 Market Street, Suite 3600
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tel: 267-507-6085
Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com
