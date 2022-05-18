ERP Advisors Group Evaluated the Best ERP Strategies for Natural Resource Companies



On Thursday, May 12, The ERP Advisor Podcast hosted Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group Shawn Windle to assess the best ERP strategies for natural resource companies.

Shawn Windle advised leaders on the best ERP strategies to apply to the natural resources industries. "The natural resources industry, specifically, has unique needs, in that the ERP requirements during the exploration and development vary significantly from the production phase," explained Mr. Windle to paint a picture of the obstacles faced by industry executives. Mr. Windle went on to clarify, "Businesses should not allow themselves to be restricted to typical industry practices. Leaders need to be open to options in the enterprise software market and consult with industry experts if they want to be certain of their decisions." In the end, knowledge is everything when determining the direction of an ERP, especially in an industry defined by variability.

