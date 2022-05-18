Phonecheck to Provide Refurbished Mobile Device Certification for eBay Refurbished

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Phonecheck, the most trusted used mobile device certification provider, today announced a new partnership with eBay to serve as a provider of refurbished mobile device certification for one of the largest refurbished device marketplaces in the world. The partnership furthers eBay's position as a third-party phone resale leader in trust and security, backed by Phonecheck's industry leading device certification and buyback guarantee.
Key Takeaways:
- The worldwide used smartphone market is forecast to reach $65 billion by 2024 according to IDC.
- Phonecheck is on a mission to build trust between buyers and sellers of used mobile phones.
- Phonecheck's enterprise grade solution is fast and fully integrated to ensure speed, accuracy and security for high-volume processing.
About Phonecheck
Phonecheck is on a mission to build trust between buyers and sellers of used mobile phones. With its 80-point certification, ADISA-certified data wipe process and complete Device History Report for iOS and Android phones, Phonecheck is trusted by leading enterprise used device processors and global marketplaces like eBay to certify used devices at scale. By looking for the Phonecheck Certified logo, used device buyers can shop with confidence and transparency. Don't buy a used device without a Phonecheck Certified History Report! Learn more at www.phonecheck.com.
