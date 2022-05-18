BCS Joins Nationwide Movement #Together4MH to Advocate for Mental Health Support in the Insurance Industry

BCS Financial
Together for Mental Health
Mental health is an incredibly important part of overall health. During the month of May, also known as Mental Health Awareness Month, BCS joins organizations across the nation, led by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), to advocate for and encourage the insurance industry to establish policies and products that support mental illness.
This year's Mental Health Awareness Month theme is Together for Mental Health (#Together4MH), and BCS wishes to amplify the message that mental health support is critical and should be an important component of voluntary benefit options. With its award-winning, first-of-its-kind Critical Illness coverage, BCS is proud to be at the forefront of a movement that sees other insurance carriers recognizing severe mental health disorders as critical illnesses.
"BCS has long been focused on innovations that can support our customers, with the ultimate goal of being a force for good in the industry," said Chris Bailey, Senior Vice President, Sales & Market Development. "We hope that by sharing our story [with EssentialCare Critical Illness], we can encourage others across the industry to implement similar policies and improve access and quality of care for the many Americans suffering from these symptoms."
EssentialCare Critical Illness is a first-of-its-kind product that deems severe mental health crises as critical illnesses and offers a lump-sum payout to help those suffering get the care and support they need.
For more information about Mental Health Awareness Month, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness at nami.org.
For more information about BCS and EssentialCare Critical Illness, visit bcsf.com.
About BCS Financial
BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations nationwide and globally. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company, 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, and 4 Ever Life International, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. Learn more at bcsf.com.
