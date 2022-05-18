NodeReal Announces $16M in Series A Funding Led by Sky9 Capital, to Build One-Stop Infrastructure For Web3

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - NodeReal, a one-stop infrastructure and solution provider for the high-speed blockchain era, has secured $16 million in Series A funding, led by Sky9 Capital, a world-leading venture capital fund dedicated to supporting disruptive technologies and outstanding innovators.

NodeReal x Sky9 Capital

NodeReal is a blockchain and Web3 technology startup company founded in 2021 and headquartered in Singapore. It aims to empower developers, innovative Web3 applications, and large-scale Web2 applications to explore blockchain with scalable solutions and enable them to possibly generate business opportunities.

NodeReal team has a deep understanding of blockchain and frontier technology in Web3, with the capability to maintain the system stability and scalability in an environment of millions of daily transactions and massive user access.

"In our journey of building the one-stop infrastructure and services for Web3, we are thrilled to see our investor Sky9 Capital sharing our vision to support blockchain developers worldwide and help developers innovate freely. This round of strategic investment will help us deliver more visionary products, and empower the mass adoption of Web3 happening now," said Henry Liu, CEO of NodeReal.

NodeReal's current products and services include (but are not limited to):

MegaNode : the fastest RPC/Archive and API service provider for BNBChain, Ethereum, Aptos (Devnet), and more.

the fastest RPC/Archive and API service provider for BNBChain, Ethereum, Aptos (Devnet), and more. Scalable Blockchain Infrastructure: one-stop infrastructure for sidechain (e.g. BNB Application Sidechain, BAS) and ZK L2 solution, their tooling, API, and data services.

one-stop infrastructure for sidechain (e.g. BNB Application Sidechain, BAS) and ZK L2 solution, their tooling, API, and data services. Web3 Developer Community Growth: Build with top Layer1/L2 protocols and Web3 community partners to grow their ecosystems together, including blockchain education, talent development, hackathon, and conferences.

"We are very excited by the founding team's vision of building a world-class Web3 infrastructure company. The team has extensive experience in blockchain technology development and is focused on building a one-stop infrastructure that enables fast and efficient interactions among dApps, on-chain data, and users, resulting in paralleled scalability and composability to the market. We are excited to be partnering with Henry, Ben, and the entire NodeReal team on this exciting journey forward." said Ron Cao, Founding Partner of Sky9 Capital.

About NodeReal

NodeReal is a one-stop infrastructure and solution provider that embraces the high-speed blockchain era. It provides scalable, reliable, and efficient blockchain solutions for everyone, aiming to support the massive adoption and growth of the Web3 ecosystem.

About Sky9 Capital

Sky9 Capital is a leading venture capital firm dedicated to supporting disruptive technologies and outstanding innovators to drive change and positively impact society. Since 2011, the team has been managing a number of funds with $2 billion of AUM and has a presence in Singapore, China, and the United States.

