The New OPPO Reno7 Released - All About Its Specs



OPPO Reno7

OPPO Reno7 5G Smartphones





LONDON - May 18, 2022 - (

)

The OPPO Reno series is notorious for demonstrating exceptional camera technology and dynamic screen display. Released in April 2022, the OPPO Reno7, including Reno7 5G, carries this tradition on through its sleek design, selfie sensing camera and 5G connectivity. Designed with photographers and social butterflies in mind, OPPO's latest Reno smartphone has all the phone needs and wants covered.

Design

When it comes to eye-catching design, OPPO raises the bar with every smartphone release and the Reno7 5G is no exception. It possesses a fiberglass-leather and retro look in two colours: sunset orange and cosmic black to give a modern and innovative look that matches up to its specs. At a weight of around 175g and thickness of 7.49mm, the Reno7 is a go-to companion for photography and sharing precious moments with family anywhere.

Memory and Storage

If anyone is a photographer who's always looking for new inspiration, there is nothing worse than juggling and transferring files to make room for new snaps. However, the OPPO Reno7 eliminates this ordeal with 8GB + 256GB of memory, so customers always have easy access to their photos and videos, whether they are a blogger, videographer or simply sharing precious memories with family and friends.

Camera

Many of today's Android phones offer apps designed for users to manually enhance photos, add filters and touch up imperfections. However, the Reno7 bypasses all that and offers users cutting-edge camera technology for naturally picturesque and results every time. Multiple lenses, including rear 64 MP, f/1.7 sensor and front 34 MP f/2.4 lens, are just some that combine to deliver exceptional, fuss-free photos and videos every time.

About OPPO

The leading global smart device brand, OPPO UK, has been ruling the world of smartphones since it launched its first smartphone "Smiley Face" in 2008. OPPO has always been striving to satisfy the needs of its users with innovative technology. OPPO now has a huge collection of smart devices from the Find, Reno, and A series, which are equipped with the ColorOS operating system, along with the internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: