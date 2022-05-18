Technology Meets Accessibility in Healthcare With the Ravkoo Health App: Now Launched and Ready for Download

TAMPA, Fla. - May 18, 2022 - (

Ravkoo Health, a leading-edge technology company focused on digital health, announced that the Ravkoo Health App has been launched. The app comprises four distinct modules: Ravkoo MD for telemedicine services; Ravkoo Lifestyle for online mental health and nutritional support; Ravkoo Rx for prescription delivery; and Ravkoo Lab for at-home test kits.

Ravkoo Health's proprietary technology offers consumers a new way to access and afford healthcare through its digital health marketplace while also offering registered users complete control over their healthcare data, creating their own personal circle of health.

Alpesh Patel, Ravkoo Health's Founder and CEO, is passionate about technology and its ability to bring accessibility of healthcare to many Americans through this streamlined app. Patel explains, "All the data a registered user needs is right there, right on their smartphones. It is like having a personalized health ecosystem right in your pocket and always at your fingertips."

According to Patel, the key breakthrough is that all four health modules are accessible from a single touchpoint within the app rather than being scattered indiscriminately across the internet.

Furthermore, "The pandemic has greatly accelerated the shift toward telemedicine and online inquiries, but it has also laid bare the shortcomings and frustrations associated with the search," Patel notes. The Ravkoo Health app intends to remedy shortcomings with the following features and benefits:

Accessibility and affordability: The online platform allows users to access telemedicine remotely. At the same time, the medical providers offer competitive pricing. Centralized & digitized healthcare data: Users can access medical records and ongoing health data in one place. Digital healthcare marketplace: Ravkoo Health app features telemedicine with physicians, wellness coaches, and mental health counselors. As a result, registered users can choose the best provider for their specific medical and wellness needs. Furthermore, when utilizing this app, members gain access to various services for different healthcare services, such as at-home lab tests and results, prescription fulfillment and delivery, mental health counseling, diet and nutrition coaching, weight loss management, and diabetes management.

Ravkoo Health app has been launched and is now available for free download for iOS and Android. For more information on Ravkoo Health, visit https://ravkoohealth.com/.

About Ravkoo Health. Ravkoo Health harnesses the power of technology to give people control over their health information on a secure platform. Furthermore, Ravkoo Health is emerging as a one-stop-shop digital healthcare marketplace. Online members of the app can access and store health data, choose and consult with telemedicine professionals, make prescription arrangements, order at-home lab kits, receive lab results over the phone, confer with weight loss, nutrition, and wellness coaches, track fitness, and access up-to-date health information.

