Newswire's Kyle Metcalf Featured in Authority Magazine Interview About Digital Marketing, PPC, and More

NEW YORK - May 18, 2022 - (

)

Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, continues to help small and midsize companies distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time.

Kyle Metcalf is the technology company's President and Chief Revenue Officer and throughout his career has leveraged the power of digital marketing, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), email and more to help companies improve their top and bottom line.

Metcalf recently had the opportunity to speak about his past career experiences and his current role at Newswire in an article titled, Kyle Metcalf of Newswire On How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales.

"Digital marketing is constantly in flux and companies have the unique ability to choose the outreach methods that work best for their brands, and more importantly, their target audience," said Metcalf. "I touched on this in my interview, but press release distribution is the unsung hero of marketing. Newswire's working to shift the attention back on this marketing vehicle to help companies generate real results."

For nearly 20 years and counting, Newswire has focused on helping companies of all industries turn their owned media into earned media through the use of its robust SaaS platform, enriched press release distribution network and the expertise of its team.

A driving force of Newswire's approach to disrupting press release distribution for the better is its ability to facilitate earned media opportunities that build brand awareness and strengthen a company's authority and credibility in its respective industry.

"It's one thing to say you can do something and a whole other ballgame to actually show you can do it," added Metcalf. "That's what makes us different at Newswire. Our words and results are aligned which helps us help our clients succeed."

Since 2018, Authority Magazine, a Medium publication, has published 30,000 interviews with prominent public figures such as Seth Godin, Mark Cuban, Dr. Jane Goodall, and more.

To learn more about how Newswire's press release software is helping small to midsize companies grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire is a technology company that delivers press release distribution and press release campaigns by leveraging earned media outreach, SEO traffic and email marketing through campaign automation to help businesses land impactful media coverage, drive website traffic, generate leads and grow brand awareness. Through its industry-leading technology and its commitment to customer satisfaction, Newswire provides true value for businesses at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.

To learn more about press release distribution or the Media Advantage Plan, visit Newswire.com or check out why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction in our industry for four years in a row.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Newswire

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: