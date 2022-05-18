JZZ Technologies, Inc. Receives Significant Increase in Valuation of Its Proprietary Database of over 35 Million Seniors

Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc. JZZI, a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension including human longevity ("JZZ" or the "Company"), is entering into a working relationship with North Brunswick, New Jersey-based DataBoss Inc. ("DataBoss") which is creating relationships with other anticipated entities to validate and enhance its proprietary marketing database of seniors for the purpose of licensing portions of the database to a number of Big Tech companies which are looking to expand their audience reach.

JZZ Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary Active Lifestyle, has been validating the marketing value of its database of over 35 million seniors. DataBoss has advised JZZ that it has independently valued the database at more than $3 per individual record.

DataBoss, along with other entities with which it is creating relationships, will be assisting JZZ in licensing targeted portions of the database in blocks of several hundred thousand records per agreement to Big Tech companies over the coming quarters. JZZ anticipates that it will be generating revenues of approximately $1 million per month from the licensing agreements. As the database continues to be validated and additional seniors are added, JZZ anticipates substantial revenue growth generated from future licensing agreements.

DataBoss, a leading data and technology company, was founded by Neel Sawant who serves its current president and CEO.

Neel Sawant has over 30-years of International executive IT leadership experience. His expertise lies in identifying innovative, next generation products and solutions and undervalued companies with strategic synergies that can be leveraged for growth in a multi-billion-dollar market. His expertise lies in effectively combining culturally diverse subsidiaries and acquisitions with excellent business processes and strategy development skills.

Mr. Sawant's approach is client centric, with the ability to initiate and grow profitable alliances with global vendors and suppliers. By applying this approach, he has successfully developed and sold a rollup corporation (Sii Group) which operated internationally. He presently focuses on M&A and helping companies list with major exchanges, such as at NASDAQ, which companies have an aggregate market cap which exceeds $10 billion. Companies that Mr. Sawant has been engaged with include AmpliTech Group. Inc, Coeptis Therapeutics, CB Scientific Inc., Gourmet Provisions International, Quantum Kore, Xeriant Aerospace, BlockQuarry, TGI Power, Ealixir Inc. and Shubh Network, among others.

Charles Cardona, JZZ's CEO, stated, "JZZ expects to announce new, significant gains in revenues, new strategic partnerships and new products in the coming months resulting from our relationship with DataBoss and Big Tech partners. We're also working on a number of investment initiatives to support our anticipated growth."

Neel Sawant, CEO of DataBoss, commented, "I am excited at the prospect of DataBoss helping monetize the proprietary ActiveLifestyle Media database owned by JZZ Technologies. I am confident we can maximize its values and immediately create new products for a broad range of companies. With our shared capabilities, I believe JZZ's database would help Big Tech companies increase their outreach to new clients."

About DataBoss Inc.

DataBoss Inc., with its unique combination of data-driven decision systems and experienced experts, identifies and facilitates investments in high-potential profit oriented yet responsible companies that provide value to society through sustainable technologies with applications in cleantech, health tech, and other emerging technologies. For more information, please visit Databoss.network.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

ccardona@jzztechnologies.com

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company's operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

