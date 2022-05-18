Source High-Quality Refractory and Exotic Alloys From Alloys International, Inc.



Refractory and Exotic Alloys

Alloys International, Inc. offers a wide selection of expertly sourced metals and alloys to meet even the toughest of metal supply challenges.





Alloys International, Inc., a supplier of specialty metals, is continuing to meet industry demands with an extensive inventory of refractory and exotic alloys that can withstand significant levels of heat and resistance.

With global sourcing, an extensive network of mills, and nearly three decades of experience, Alloys International assists businesses in finding the advanced refractory metals they need for high-heat applications. The company also specializes in difficult specs, rare grades, and custom conversion of materials—all of which can be integral to solving metal supply challenges in the nuclear, defense, aerospace, petrochemical, medical, and power generation industries.

When working with the Alloys International team, clients get access to professional metallurgists and engineers who can provide one-on-one assistance in identifying metal needs and sourcing appropriate materials. This extends to the sourcing of refractory alloys and exotic metals, with a varied selection that includes the following:

Tungsten

Tungsten Rhenium

Thoriated Tungsten

Copper Infused Tungsten

Tungsten Heavy Alloy

Tantalum

Niobium

Molybdenum

Tzm Molybdenum

Molybdenum Rhenium

Molybdenum Copper

Zirconium

Hafnium

Precious Metals

Because of their extremely high melting point, these metals are ideal for high-heat applications and use in corrosive atmospheres. Specific uses include lighting, filaments, tools, and nuclear reactor control rods, as well as for use as catalysts or radiation shields.

Alloys International's exotic and refractory metals are available for quick delivery and can be optimized with custom design tubes and shapes as needed. Additional services include re-rolling, sawing, shearing, slitting, grinding, trepanning, gun drilling, forging, heat treating, chemical milling, masking, ultrasonic testing, plasma & EDM cutting, laser, and water-jet cutting.

Connect with the Alloys International team today to discuss refractory metals, applications, and custom sourcing. Learn, too, about the company's ongoing commitment to servicing everyone, from large suppliers to small machine shops.

About Alloys International, Inc.

Alloys International, Inc. has been a global supplier of metals and alloys for nearly three decades and offers extensive experience in helping businesses meet their metal supply needs. With a wide range of products and the ability to source or produce custom products as needed, Alloy Internationals, Inc. provides businesses with a qualified metal and alloy partner, as well as an expert resource for solving all metal supply challenges.

For more information, please visit www.alloysintl.com.

