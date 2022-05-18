Source High-Quality Refractory and Exotic Alloys From Alloys International, Inc.

Refractory and Exotic Alloys
Alloys International, Inc. offers a wide selection of expertly sourced metals and alloys to meet even the toughest of metal supply challenges.
Alloys International, Inc., a supplier of specialty metals, is continuing to meet industry demands with an extensive inventory of refractory and exotic alloys that can withstand significant levels of heat and resistance.
With global sourcing, an extensive network of mills, and nearly three decades of experience, Alloys International assists businesses in finding the advanced refractory metals they need for high-heat applications. The company also specializes in difficult specs, rare grades, and custom conversion of materials—all of which can be integral to solving metal supply challenges in the nuclear, defense, aerospace, petrochemical, medical, and power generation industries.
When working with the Alloys International team, clients get access to professional metallurgists and engineers who can provide one-on-one assistance in identifying metal needs and sourcing appropriate materials. This extends to the sourcing of refractory alloys and exotic metals, with a varied selection that includes the following:
- Tungsten
- Tungsten Rhenium
- Thoriated Tungsten
- Copper Infused Tungsten
- Tungsten Heavy Alloy
- Tantalum
- Niobium
- Molybdenum
- Tzm Molybdenum
- Molybdenum Rhenium
- Molybdenum Copper
- Zirconium
- Hafnium
- Precious Metals
Because of their extremely high melting point, these metals are ideal for high-heat applications and use in corrosive atmospheres. Specific uses include lighting, filaments, tools, and nuclear reactor control rods, as well as for use as catalysts or radiation shields.
Alloys International's exotic and refractory metals are available for quick delivery and can be optimized with custom design tubes and shapes as needed. Additional services include re-rolling, sawing, shearing, slitting, grinding, trepanning, gun drilling, forging, heat treating, chemical milling, masking, ultrasonic testing, plasma & EDM cutting, laser, and water-jet cutting.
Connect with the Alloys International team today to discuss refractory metals, applications, and custom sourcing. Learn, too, about the company's ongoing commitment to servicing everyone, from large suppliers to small machine shops.
About Alloys International, Inc.
Alloys International, Inc. has been a global supplier of metals and alloys for nearly three decades and offers extensive experience in helping businesses meet their metal supply needs. With a wide range of products and the ability to source or produce custom products as needed, Alloy Internationals, Inc. provides businesses with a qualified metal and alloy partner, as well as an expert resource for solving all metal supply challenges.
For more information, please visit www.alloysintl.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.