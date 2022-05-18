LBank Exchange Will List GameFantasyToken (GFT) on May 19, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GameFantasyToken (GFT) on May 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GFT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 19, 2022.





As the latest NFT Play-to-Earn game built on the IoTeX platform, StarCrazy enables its players to collect Starz (NFTs) and fuse them for a chance to create more valuable characters. Players can also assign their Starz to mine to earn tokens, as well as get rewarded for their in-game battle skills. Its native token GameFantasyToken (GFT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 19, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing StarCrazy

StarCrazy is a blockchain game empowered by NFT. In StarCrazy, players can get new Starz and planets (NFTs) in the market or bid at auction and sell to other players. They can also fuse rare Starz to create endless combinations.

There are two types of tokens in the game. One is GFT token that serves as currency and the other is GFS token that is used for governance. They complement each other and form an entire token economy.

Players can acquire these tokens through many ways in the game, and make money while playing. The Starz can be dispatched by players to the crystal mine where unique Digg Powers are used to mine tokens. By fusing two NFTs together, a player has a chance to form a rarer NFT with higher digging power. Furthermore, all players who battle in StarCrazy will earn GFT and in-game items such as Attribute Ores since the game is not a winner-take-all system.

The StarCrazy team is composed of game developers with rich experiences, from programming to planning to graphics. It has experts who have been working in the field for many years. Its vision is to establish a game studio where the team will develop a series of intriguing games based on their gaming background.

About GFT Token

GameFantasyToken (GFT) is the utility token of StarCrazy, the latest blockchain Play-to-Earn game built on the IoTeX platform. In StarCrazy, players need GFT to play the game, and can assign their Starz (NFTs) to mine to earn GFT tokens. They can also stake their GFT tokens in a liquidity pool.

The total supply of GFT is 30 million (i.e. 30,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is reserved for the treasury, 20% is provided for development, and the rest 70% is provided for players to earn.

GFT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 19, 2022. Investors who are interested in the StarCrazy investment can easily buy and sell GFT token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of GFT on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

