Florida Area Settlement Consultant Joins Ringler

Ringler, the nation's largest settlement planning company, is pleased to announce that Frank Munoz of Orlando, Florida, has joined Ringler as a Settlement Planning Consultant.
Mr. Munoz has 28 years of experience in the claims industry as a high-exposure claims consultant, a claims specialist, and a structured settlement consultant handling fatalities, quadriplegia cases, and traumatic brain injuries.
As a Certified Medicare Settlements Specialist (CMSS), he has vast experience helping design the best settlement plan in mediation and non-mediation scenarios. His expertise creates Medicare Set-Aside agreements, assistance with medical professional administration, indemnity benefits, and helping set up Special Needs Trusts to protect government benefits. He believes in taking an early approach to forming settlement plans that resolve claims and create a win for all parties involved with a case. Mr. Munoz says, "The decision to make the move to Ringler was an easy one. I have long-admired Ringler in the industry, and the opportunity to work with them is a perfect fit. In addition, the Ringler model, the direction that the company is moving toward, and the vision of the Management Team fit perfectly with my personal business model for the future."
Chief Business Development Officer, Jeanette Hernandez, welcomes Frank and his team to the Ringler organization saying, "Frank is a consummate professional and admirable colleague, coming on board at an important time of growth for our company. He is a great addition to the Ringler family, and I feel certain that he will see new potential and exponential growth under the Ringler umbrella."
About Ringler
Ringler is the largest settlement planning company in the United States with over 150 Consultants in more than 70 offices nationwide since it was established in 1975. Ringler's team of expert and objective advisors has earned the trust of all parties involved in the settlement process, providing winning solutions. Every Ringler Consultant takes an individualized, customer-focused approach to each case, backed by the strength and resources of a national brand to collaborate with injured people, attorneys and insurance professionals, providing the most effective and fair settlement solutions for claimants and their families. Ringler is dedicated to continue to be the most innovative and acknowledged leader in the profession.
For more information, contact:
Director of Marketing and Communications
Ringler Associates Incorporated
(949) 516-0957
ahaupert@ringlerassociates.com
