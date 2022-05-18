Instawork Certified as a Great Place to Work® and Employer of Choice

Instawork - Great Place to Work Certified
95% of Instawork employees say it is a great place to work.
Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, announced today that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working for Instawork at a corporate level. This year, 95% of employees said it's a great place to work - 36 points higher than the average U.S. company.
The recognition comes from the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Instawork has achieved the Great Place to Work-Certification because our team makes each colleague and their experience a top priority," said Trish English, Instawork's Head of Talent. "We owe our continued success to our dedicated team and look forward to welcoming additional talent to our company as we continue our time of rapid growth."
Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work also noted that, "Earning this designation means that Instawork is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to enjoy coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
Those interested in learning more about Instawork can visit www.instawork.com or download the app. Individuals looking for Instawork's corporate career opportunities should visit www.instawork.com/careers.
About Instawork
Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than two million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured by CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork was recently named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider, and was named one of the "Best Apps of the Summer" in 2021. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Media Contact
Kira Caban
Head of Strategic Communications
kcaban@instawork.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
