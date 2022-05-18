Former Bizible, Marketo, and Adobe Execs Launch B2B Marketing Automation Solution, Raise $5M in Seed Funding

SEATTLE - May 18, 2022 - (

)

Inflection.io, a company founded by former Bizible, Marketo, and Adobe executives, announce the official launch of their B2B marketing automation solution and $5M seed funding. The seed round was led by MHS Capital with participation from Version One, Cercano Management, Ascend, and a stellar group of investors, including:

Kevin Bobowski (CMO Siteimprove, frm CMO Act-On, frm VP Marketing ExactTarget)

Erik Bower (frm VP Growth Amplitude)

Ray Carroll (frm VP Sales Marketo, frm VP Sales Engagio)

Justin Gray (CEO LeadMD)

Matt Heinz (CRO Amplitude, frm SVP Sales Marketo)

Tony Jackson (CRO Sales Impact Academy, frm Director Sales Snowflake)

Jeffrey Jewett (RevOps Executive)

Arjun Pillai (SVP Products & Growth ZoomInfo)

Andy Sack (Investor, Managing Director Techstars, Founder Lighter Capital)

Adam Schoenfeld (Analyst & Co-Founder PeerSignal.org, frm CEO Simply Measured, frm VP Strategy Drift)

Brewster Stanislaw (CPO Demandbase, frm VP Product Bizible)

Patrick Thompson (Director Product Amplitude, frm CEO Iteratively)

Edward Unthank (CEO Etumos)

Prasanna Venkatesan (VP Engineering ZoomInfo)

Inflection is the only B2B marketing automation solution purpose-built for product-led companies. Inflection puts product activity data at the center and optimizes for the scalability and extensibility demands of the modern product-led marketing team, enabling highly contextualized customer engagement. Inflection unifies data across accounts, individuals, and product activity, giving marketing teams a single view of the customer and the ability to deliver tailored marketing campaigns across the customer lifecycle.

"The rise of product-led companies, and the emergence of a new end-user era, requires innovative solutions that treat product activity data as a first class citizen to drive meaningful engagement with customers. We built Inflection with the premise that B2B product-led companies deserve a purpose-built marketing solution to help them drive adoption, revenue expansion, and create delightful product engagements." said Dave Rigotti, CEO and Co-founder of Inflection.

"I saw a lot of martech software when I was the CMO of SiriusDecisions. Inflection will be transformative for B2B marketing with a team, product, vision all aligned on marketing automation for PLG." said Brad Gillespie, former CMO, SiriusDecisions.

"When I was running product at Marketo, it was clear that companies are investing a great deal of effort to get B2C or sales-led processes and tools to work for product-led strategy, unsuccessfully. Current marketing automation providers make you choose between driving campaigns from CRM data OR product activity data. With Inflection, marketers no longer need to choose - they can drive highly contextualized campaigns utilizing data across account, individual, and product activity data." said Aaron Bird, Co-founder of Inflection.

Inflection is built with modern product-led marketing teams in mind and addresses many of the key challenges introduced by legacy marketing automation solutions and providers. Interested parties can learn more at the new inflection.io website, including requesting a live demo.

