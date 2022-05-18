Flexpoint Updates Automotive Developments

West Jordan, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. FLXT is pleased to provide an update on Flexpoint's Bend Sensor in the automotive industry.

Flexpoint finds an advantage with the use of its existing technology and sensors for their customers in the Automotive Manufacturers of Autonomous Vehicles. Flexpoint has been able to advance and implement its existing technology and sensors with years of development, testing, and production for the benefit of these Auto Manufacturers and their Autonomous Vehicles. These technologies and sensors include Flexpoint's Impact Detection System and Sensors, as well as the Flexpoint OCS System and Sensors. Flexpoint is playing a significant role in the further development and production of sensors for this industry. Because Flexpoint already has so much development experience and production of sensors that are able to perform their tasks without any major redevelopment, this saves time and money for these Auto Manufacturers. Flexpoint continues to receive orders and income from these markets and believes that by the end of 2022, into 2023 this market will add significant revenues to the Company and the Company believes that this market could be the first of many manufacturing contracts for the automotive industry.

Flexpoint has developed and tested a bend sensor for a Major Automotive Manufacturer platform for cars and trucks. By using the Bend Sensor® Technology, the manufacturer can optimize the ride quality of the vehicle. The manufacturer continues to further develop and test the sensor and its technology. Flexpoint and its patented Bend Sensor® technology have been included in a Patent filing by this Major Automotive Manufacturer. Flexpoint believes they will have the ability to license this technology to other Automotive Manufacturers which will further expand the market for the Company's technology. The Company is currently receiving orders and income from this development. Flexpoint sees significant growth with the sale and implementation of this Bend Sensor and its technology in 2022.

Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint, stated, "We are excited to see these automotive applications moving forward and are particularly excited to see our technology feature in such diverse applications."

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

