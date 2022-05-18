Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Acquisition of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. by Its Controlling Shareholder, Gato Investments LP

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. HMTV concerning the acquisition of Hemisphere by its controlling shareholder, Gato Investments LP. Under terms of the acquisition, Hemisphere shareholders would receive $7.00 per share in cash.
According to Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, "Gato is using its controlling stake to try to take advantage of Hemisphere's recent depressed stock price to buy the company on the cheap. The $7.00 per share price is way below Hemisphere's 52-week average and high stock prices of $9.26 and $13.28 per share, and below the two Street price targets of $12.00 per share. Furthermore, one of Hemisphere's largest stockholders said the current deal is unfair to stockholders and Hemisphere is worth at least $12.00 per share."
Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Hemisphere concerning the transaction. Hemisphere's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.
Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition investigations and lawsuits. Eight Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2021 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area for the years 2014-2020. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.
Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.
Wolf Popper LLP
845 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Telephone: (221) 759-4600
Toll Free Tel.: (877) 370-7703
Toll Free Fax: (877) 370-7704
Email: cstine@wolfpopper.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124477
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.