Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Acquisition of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. by Its Controlling Shareholder, Gato Investments LP

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. HMTV concerning the acquisition of Hemisphere by its controlling shareholder, Gato Investments LP. Under terms of the acquisition, Hemisphere shareholders would receive $7.00 per share in cash.

According to Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, "Gato is using its controlling stake to try to take advantage of Hemisphere's recent depressed stock price to buy the company on the cheap. The $7.00 per share price is way below Hemisphere's 52-week average and high stock prices of $9.26 and $13.28 per share, and below the two Street price targets of $12.00 per share. Furthermore, one of Hemisphere's largest stockholders said the current deal is unfair to stockholders and Hemisphere is worth at least $12.00 per share."

Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Hemisphere concerning the transaction. Hemisphere's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition investigations and lawsuits. Eight Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2021 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area for the years 2014-2020. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP

845 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Telephone: (221) 759-4600

Toll Free Tel.: (877) 370-7703

Toll Free Fax: (877) 370-7704

Email: cstine@wolfpopper.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124477