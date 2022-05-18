Author Melinda Summer's New Book 'Until It Ends' is a Personal Account of the Author's Struggle With Gender Dysphoria, Shared to Create a More Accepting Society

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - May 18, 2022 - (

Melinda Summer has completed her new book "Until It Ends: A Story of Gender Dysphoria": a powerful and enlightening true account of the author's life struggling with gender dysphoria and how her experiences led to her sharing her story.

"This is my personal story about gender dysphoria," shares Summer. "When I first heard the diagnosis of gender dysphoria in 2013, I knew in that name it identified what I had been suffering from my entire life. Apparently, I was not alone, and the world was suddenly thrown into hearing more about transgender people as so many began the process of becoming transgender. Some might term this sudden onset vocabulary.

"After decades working in the field of nuclear medicine technology, reading scientific papers, and going to symposiums about current research, I began to read about the causes of gender dysphoria, how it relates to intersex people (formerly called hermaphrodites), and, well, I was scared. The treatment is to become transgender to become happy and healthy. I read current treatment papers and any other research I could find, as well as social media, so I would know what to expect and dispel my fears. Transition is not fun or easy, especially as a person gets older. It is best to start as young as possible. For many decades, psychologists have known that a child usually knows what gender they are between the ages of four and seven. When the wrong puberty starts without treatment, many simply end their own lives. I want to stop that. Everybody wants to stop that, I hope.

"On a daily basis, I explain nuclear medicine technology to patients in a way they can understand. I hope to use this experience to explain gender dysphoria and transgender. Hopefully, through education, more of society will understand us, not with pity, disdain, or hate but rather as individuals living our lives as happy and healthy as we can as three percent of the population."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melinda Summer's impactful tale shines a light on a medical condition many people don't fully understand. Using her own experience to highlight her arguments, Summer shows the importance of allowing and helping children to express their gender identity in the hopes that they can find happiness and acceptance in who they are.

