Exeest Platform Enhancement Helps Content Sellers, Distributors and Programmers More Easily Identify Diverse and Inclusive Entertainment

Exeest, a leading global marketplace for premium entertainment content, and Gracenote, the leading provider of entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings, are introducing a significant enhancement to the Exeest platform enabling Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) data on TV titles to be surfaced, making it easier for the industry to uncover and access inclusive content. The Exeest platform now uses industry-leading Gracenote Inclusion Analytics data, providing unprecedented visibility into the gender, race, ethnicity and sexual orientation of cast appearing in content and the audiences watching it.

This collaboration between Exeest and Gracenote benefits entities working in various areas of the entertainment industry. For example:

Content buyers can browse, search or filter content based on parameters that include Female, Black, Hispanic, AAPI and LGBTQ+ to accelerate their content acquisition for titles that specifically align with key audience demographics.

Programmers are able to search for content to fit themed or timely program blocks.

Distributors can easily locate and review inclusive programming for specific audiences or territories and have that content registered, measured and promoted for acquisition.

Marketers are able to easily see what programs are inclusive for their promotional campaigns.

"Our goal in creating a content discovery process is to celebrate and elevate diversity instead of overlooking it. We want to showcase TV titles that are reflective of the unique talent and voices in the industry, and Nielsen's Gracenote is the ideal partner for this kind of data," said Exeest co-founder and CFO Aqeel Danish. "We are excited about expanding this project globally with additional partners and bringing film and crew into the mix."

"Diverse, equitable and inclusive entertainment programming has positive benefits for all parties from content creators, owners and distributors all the way through to viewers," said Simon Adams, Chief Product Officer, Gracenote. "By teaming together with Exeest to make more representative content easily identifiable within their platform, we are jointly pushing ahead towards a future with more resonant entertainment and more satisfied consumers - a true win/win for the industry."

Sellers that partner with Exeest can have the metadata for their titles include DE&I data automatically, if currently available through Gracenote. Alternatively, these sellers can build their own data sets within the Exeest platform portal to enhance its burgeoning industry DE&I database. Additionally, Exeest is offering its screener and website catalog technologies (including DE&I filter and search capabilities) for free to studios to incorporate into their own websites and platforms.

Future Exeest platform enhancements will enable entertainment executives to optimize search capability for inclusive titles and cast diversity by surfacing Gracenote metadata descriptors. This will help the media industry better identify content themes, highlight categories of content within promotional areas based on inclusion and diversity attributes, and see gender preference pronouns in cast details. As the platform further evolves, overall visibility of inclusive titles and cast will increase, accelerating content acquisition for those titles.

Exeest is the leading global marketplace for premium TV, film and digital content. As the streaming wars go global and the demand for content increases internationally, Exeest is modernizing the way content is organized, shared, discovered and sold for buyers and sellers around the world. Learn more at Exeest.com.

Gracenote is the content solutions pillar of Nielsen, providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities, ensuring consumers can easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics, making complex business decisions simpler. To learn more, visit www.gracenote.com/.

