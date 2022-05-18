Author A. Peterson's New Book 'A World Without You: Betrayal of a Forbidden Love: Book Three' is a Riveting and Passionate Tale of Forbidden Romance

NEW YORK - May 18, 2022 - (

)

A. Peterson, who grew up in a snowy Midwestern state and now resides in the Southwest, has completed her new book "A World Without You: Betrayal of a Forbidden Love: Book Three": the captivating third novel in the "A World Without You" series.

The mesmerizing novel follows seventeen-year-old Scott Furman and his girlfriend, Briana Johnson. Scott is a mechanically inclined and knowledgeable boy who is content with his life in South Hillside. Briana is a shy and reserved girl who lives a sheltered life and has an overly protective father.

For nearly two years, Scott and Briana have managed to keep their true love relationship a secret from her parents with the aid of Peter Anderson, Scott's long-lost twin. Unwilling to jeopardize their relationship, Scott and Briana continue to abide by her parents' strict rules. Just as they begin to plan their lives together, tragedy strikes, and Scott is forced to make himself known. Unlike his parents, Briana's parents are unwilling to accept their daughter's romance with a boy from South Hillside and begin to devise a plan to separate them. A nonverbal battle of wits between Scott and Briana's parents begins.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, A. Peterson's compelling tale invites readers to discover what will prevail — the determination of true love struggling to remain together or the determination of parents' anxiousness to separate that young love. Either way, the betrayal of love will occur.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A World Without You: Betrayal of a Forbidden Love: Book Three" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: