Author Suzanne Durón's New Book 'Mary Has a Balding Lamb' is the Story of a Girl and Her Pet Lamb Whose Fleece is Falling Out

Suzanne Durón has completed her new book "Mary Has a Balding Lamb": a quirky tale featuring Mary, a young girl, and her pet lamb, Lamby, as the fleece on Lamby's body starts to fall off rendering him bald and Mary goes out of her way to find a solution to help her newly balding lamb.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Suzanne Durón's riveting tale follows Mary as she and Lamby come up with ideas for what they're going to do to keep Lamby's fur while also coming up with things to do with all the leftover fleece he leaves behind, pulling them together into many wacky and fun situations coming up with a solution.

Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Mary Has a Balding Lamb" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

