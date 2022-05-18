Author Shirley Ann Rich's new book 'Keeping Up With God' is an intriguing book that discusses the coronavirus in relation to scripture

TIFTON, Ga. - May 18, 2022 - (

)

Shirley Ann Rich, a paralegal and devout Christian, has completed her new book "Keeping Up With God": a compelling faith-based novel that serves as both a warning and a wake-up call for the people of Earth, focusing primarily on the coronavirus and how it relates to scripture and the traditional family.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shirley Ann Rich's potent tale highlights the importance of family as it is dictated in the scripture by God, the fact that family life, a traditional family, is the only way to birth a proper savior who will die for man's sins, and to aid in this follows the family of man from Adam and Eve all the way down to the apocalypse at the end of the Earth as is told in Revelations.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Keeping Up With God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both e-book and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: