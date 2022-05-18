Author Linda Talley's New Book 'The Great Egg Hunter' is the Delightful Story of a Young Girl Who Goes on a Quest to Find Hidden Eggs All Around Her House

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - May 18, 2022 - (

Linda Talley, an author with a passion for sharing stories with others, has completed her new book "The Great Egg Hunter": an adorable and exciting tale of a young girl and the many colorful eggs she finds hidden in the most curious of places.

Talley begins her tale, "You can hide them in bushes || You can hide them in trees || You can hide them anywhere you want || You cannot hide them from me || You ask me why? || 'I am The Great Egg Hunter, so if you hide them, I will seek!'"

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda Talley's wonderful tale features gorgeous illustrations that will inspire the imaginations of readers of all ages and invite them to follow along in the search for eggs. Despite her best ability, the Great Egg Hunter misses a few along the way, leaving it up to the reader to help her accomplish her task in an interactive tale.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Great Egg Hunter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

