Author Terri Hirsch's new book 'Joy of Our Life: A Love of Adventure' takes readers on one couple's unforgettable, lifelong journey around the world

Terri Hirsch has completed her new book "Joy of Our Life: A Love of Adventure": a captivating work that shares the story of Terri and Marty, a couple who have traveled to all seven continents together.

Author Terri Hirsch writes, "Our love of adventure took us through seven continents by land and by sea: Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia/Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America."

Written in memory of her husband, Terri Hirsch's work serves as a moving tribute to their extraordinary life together.

She describes some of their most memorable moments, writing, "In zodiacs and on land, in Antarctica, we heard the clinking and grinding of glacier ice, witnessed our first elephant seals, and encountered humpback whales. Wildlife sightings were southern giant petrels and a colony of gentoo penguins."

She continues, "Train travel was one of the joys of our life. Europe's Eurail gave us the opportunity to visit numerous countries. The legendary Rhaetian Railway's Bernina Express in Switzerland had the most beautiful Alpine crossing. On Canada's Rocky Mountaineer, we experienced the Canadian Rockies. The Denali Star from Fairbanks to Anchorage, Alaska, offered us views of the Alaska Range and Mount McKinley, the tallest mountain in North America."

