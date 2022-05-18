Author Lee Christopher's New Book 'The Promoter' is the Story of Monica's Rise on the Corporate Ladder After Years of Setbacks

NEW YORK - May 18, 2022 - (

)

Lee Christopher, who has a Ph.D. in education and specialization in the Fine Arts, has completed her new book "The Promoter": a gripping story that follows Monica, a woman plagued by painful interpersonal relationships, as she rises in the world of business as a legal secretary partnered with the charismatic and cutthroat business owner, Robert Holton.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lee Christopher's thrilling tale follows Monica's success as she stands atop the corporate world where money is no longer a question and love may finally be something on her table, but uncovers the secrets of the success of her business and the lies that her partner has not only told to her clients but also her.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Promoter" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

