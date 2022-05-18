Author Tensley Peates's New Book 'Loved by the Sokolovs' is the Titillating Love Triangle Story About 2 Cousins Who Both Pursue the Same Woman

NEW YORK - May 18, 2022 - (

)

Tensley Peates has completed their new book "Loved by The Sokolovs": a gripping and captivating tale that follows one woman, Rebeka, who must navigate her feelings for the two men that love her.

Describing Rebeka's first meeting with the two men, Peates writes, "It's been a little over a year since I've met them. Officially that is. They are a few years older than me, so although we have lived in the same town, we have never been associated in the same social circles. Now that I'm working with my parents again, I see them at least once a week.

"Speaking of when we first met, it was literally the first week I moved back to town. I'm ashamed of the fact that I treated them both like total s*** because I was nursing a wound that someone else opened. I was so emotionally cut off, the last thing I thought about was getting involved in any way with someone. So instead of giving anyone the slightest chance to get close, I pushed everyone away in the most effective way possible."

Peates continues, "As the saying goes, persistence pays off, and over time, they seemed to have torn down the walls I built without me even noticing. Little by little, I grew conscious of the fact that I looked forward to the next time I'd see them. Normally, I see them at work or work functions, we'd talk and banter with each other, and it seems we have gotten to a place where we are extremely comfortable with each other. Even Dimitri has started with his deliberate touches and innuendos, whereas in the beginning, he seemed a little standoffish. Niko has always made his interest in me apparent. No matter how rude I have been to him, he is unwaveringly goofy and sweet."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tensley Peates's mesmerizing tale ponders the questions of what might happen when one woman can't decide between two men, and neither is willing to give her up. Readers will experience the tantalizing love triangle and follow along as the romance unfolds. Will Rebeka manage to make the right choice, or will the three have to find an alternative solution?

