Author Patricia Wittmer's New Book 'My Name is Patricia', is a Personal Account of the Author's Life, the Hardships She Faced, and Her Resilience That Got Her Through

Patricia Wittmer, a grandmother, former successful antiques dealer, and artist, has completed her new book "My Name is Patricia": a gripping and powerful autobiography of the author's journey to accepting her worth and changing the course of her life to achieve her goals.

On how she became inspired to share her tale, Wittmer writes, "Last year my granddaughter told me she had a book she wanted me to read, I read it and loved it. I was reading in bed and when I finished the book I said, 'You know what?' The next day, I started, and typed my book, 'My Name Is Patricia', chapter by chapter. I compared my book to the book I had just read and thought, my life (book) is just as bizarre and unusual. The biggest difference in my book and the other book is mine is not fiction, the other was.

"As I wrote so many memories came to me and I was able to include them in my book. There were some happy memories, the days swimming in the Clench River and the nice people that crossed my path. The life I lived, no matter what, made me who I am. My life was mostly a life of not understanding and fear, a gripping fear. I thought most every day, 'if Daddy was home, I would see Mother die at his hands,' a fear no child should have to live with.

"I took a chance and sent my book in to see if it could be published and here it is. My hope is, for the ones who read it, they realize that a person can survive. Writing this book and having it published is very healing and humbling. I got to tell my story. I survived and became me."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patricia Wittmer's irreverent tale takes readers through the incredible journey of Wittmer's upbringing and how these experiences shaped her life. Through her unique voice and storytelling, Wittmer highlights the importance of learning one's worth and realizing that no matter how difficult things may seem, one can survive to see a brighter day with hope and courage.

