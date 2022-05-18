Techwave launches multi-cloud solution in the Microsoft Marketplace

HOUSTON - May 18, 2022 - (

)

Techwave, a leading global IT and engineering solutions company, today released one multi-cloud solution 'TW Cloud Management Platform - Unity' and two services 'SAP on Azure - Pre Assessment' and 'Azure Well Architected - Self Assessment' on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services on Azure.



TW Cloud Management Platform - Unity identifies risks in a multi-cloud environment pertaining to governance, enhances data security, manages vulnerabilities, and facilitates the smooth operation of cloud systems. The Platform is intended to help enterprises to monitor cloud operations, enable them to measure their performance against their goals, and manage without inconvenience. It would allow enterprises to discover and classify inventory of provisioning, automation services, request management, asset monitoring, analytics, spend management and resource optimization.

Azure Well Architected - Self Assessment enhances the performance and quality of workloads running in the cloud by offering customized solutions. The self-assessment tool will help the customers to assess Azure environments with security, reliability, cost optimization, operational excellence and performance efficacy.

SAP on Azure - Pre Assessment will assist customers in providing a simplified and digestible SAP Early Watch report based on the stages of digital transformation. As a result, customers can determine their readiness, sequencing and migration plan to the cloud.



Speaking on the co-sell solution opportunity, Mr. Rajasekhar Gummadapu, Co-founder and CEO, Techwave, said, "We are delighted to announce one multi-cloud solution TW Cloud Management Platform - Unity and two services 'Azure Well Architected - Self Assessment' & 'SAP on Azure - Pre Assessment' are now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This will help clients to accelerate the digital journey and manage their Multi/Hybrid - cloud environments. Enterprises today are looking for solutions that deliver immediate results. Using Techwave's tools on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers can drive digital innovation with enterprise-class control."

Adding to it, Mr. Srinivasa Rao Senkula, Senior Director, Techwave, said, "Our association with Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a vital opportunity for us to strengthen our go-to-market strategy and expand our cloud customer base worldwide. This integration will be pivotal in enabling us to deliver enhanced value to all our customers and aid them in their digital transformation journey."



The true co-sell engagements between Techwave and Microsoft will empower customers to have a better visibility, security and governance with significant outcomes of multi-cloud. SAP on Azure - Pre Assessment, Azure Well Architected - Self Assessment services help customers, partners, and resellers to use the functionalities tailored with high security, compliance and cost optimization.



About Techwave:

Techwave is a leading global Information Technology and Engineering services and solutions company revolutionizing digital transformations. They believe in enabling clients to maximize potential and achieve a greater market with a wide array of technology services, including, but not limited to, Enterprise Resource Planning, Application Development, Analytics, Digital, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Founded in 2004, headquartered in Houston, TX, USA, Techwave has a team of experts, leveraging Digital Transformation, Enterprise Application, and Engineering Services expertise, in 11 countries.

Visit us at https://techwave.net/

Press Release Service by

Original Source: