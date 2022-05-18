NYPD Police Horses Will Be Prancing on Broadway



The horses of the NYPD are performing their duties with more comfort and agility thanks to a gift from Eternapure & Summit Animal Health. The police horses are now receiving the exact supplement that many high-performance horses received during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The product, SummitMAX, provides the horse with greater joint comfort and flexibility allowing the horse to move faster with greater ease. The department depends on the mounted unit's speed and agility as they are often the first on a crime scene. SummitMax also allows the animals to recover from their workday quicker, and with their one day off a week, that's important. Summit Animal Health is giving an entire year's supply of SummitMax to the New York City Police Foundation.

The NYPD has 55 horses. Like professionals on Broadway, they come to New York as adults and audition. The NYPD only retains calm and friendly horses that show high intelligence. Corporal Matt Foreman of Ocean City, Maryland, said, "We need to provide our service animals with every advantage we can, so they can perform their duties at their very best. I know that SummitMax is used around the country helping service animals maintain health and elevate performance." SummitMax is used by top professionals in most equestrian sports such as Show Jumping, Barrel Racing, Dressage and Reining. Dorian Farmer, founder of Summit Animal Health commented, "Our SummitMax product helps some of the most accomplished horses and riders in the world. It is only fitting that we support the riders and horses that are working to protect us all." NYPD's horses will find their job easier thanks to SummitMax.

The primary ingredient in SummitMax is an all-natural substance once used in human eye surgery. Summit Animal Health products are available for horses, dogs, and cats. Independent studies and top riders through out the world attest to the benefits of SummitMax. SummitMax is marketed through Eternapure at eternapure.com.

